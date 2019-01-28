Chief Minister says ready to to quit CM post

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy has offered to quit his post if coalition partner Congress is not happy with his style of functioning.

Defending his government he said he along with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Parameswar are trying the best to offer good governance. He said that the government is spending one lakh crore rupees for Bengaluru and has cleared projects like suburban rail service, outer rink road and alleviated corridor.

The Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah has said that he will speak to the Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and resolve the matter.