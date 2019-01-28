Congress wants ‘defenestration’ of PM Modi and BJP, says Shashi Tharoor

The Congress will not hold back its big guns and will pull out all the stops before the general elections, senior leader Shashi Tharoor said, asserting his party wants “defenestration” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

Tharoor, who recently wrote a book on Modi titled “The Paradoxical Prime Minister”, said the prime minister makes all the liberal statements in public such as “sab ka saath sab ka vikas” (together with all, development for all) or the “Constitution is my only holy book”, but relies on the “most illiberal” elements in the Indian society for his electoral support and political viability. Speaking on Priyanka Gandhi’s induction as the Congress’s general secretary, the 62-year-old MP from Thiruvananthapuram said she had the charisma to galvanise voters and will be an asset to the party.

“The Congress will pull out all the stops before the general elections. Priyanka Gandhi is seen as a figure with great appeal and great credibility. So far, she has been very restrained, doing behind the scenes work and confining herself to Amethi and Rae Bareli. “The fact that she is now going to take a new role is a sign that we are not holding back our big guns,” Tharoor told PTI in an interview. “The Congress party intends to aim for Modi’s defenestration. We want Modi and his government’s defenestration (action or process of dismissing someone from a position of power or authority) ,” he said on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival.