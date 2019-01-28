ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli maintains top position

In the latest Test rankings released by the ICC , there is no change in India Captain Virat Kohli’s position at the top of Test batsmen’s list but West Indies skipper Jason Holder emulated Sir Gary Sobers to become World’s No. 1 all-rounder.

Sir Gary Sobers was the last cricketer from Caribbean islands to top the list in March 1974 and Holder has now emulated him following his 202 not out off 229 balls in West Indies’ emphatic win against England.

Holder leapfrogged Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and India’s Ravindra Jadeja to grab the number one spot for the first time in his career. Jadeja who slipped a place in all-rounder’s list maintained his fifth position in bowler’s list. Cheteshwar Pujara – 3rd among batsmen and Ravichandran Ashwin – 9th among bowlers also held on to their last week’s rankings.