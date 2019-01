In Cricket, India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui. Chasing a victory target of 244, the visitors took just 43 overs to reach the targets. India have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match series.

Score Board:

NZ 243 (49.0 Ovs)

IND 245/3 (43.0 Ovs)