INX Media Case: SC asks ED for dates for questioning Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court today asked the Enforcement Directorate to specify by Wednesday, the date on which it wanted to interrogate Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis cases.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, to seek instructions and give the date. The bench was hearing Karti’s plea seeking permission to travel to Europe for the next few months.

Karti is facing criminal charges being investigated by the ED one of which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of 305 crore rupees when his father was the finance minister.