IRCTC scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav and family

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi were granted bail by a Delhi court on Monday in the IRCTC scam case. The case relates to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

The Patiala House court granted bail to Lalu Yadav and others on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety amount each. The next date of hearing is February 11.

The 70-year-old Lalu Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief is serving sentences in fodder scam cases and is currently admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi for treatment.

According to the chargesheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), between 2004 and 2014, BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to IRCTC and later given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna, Bihar.

It is alleged that the tender process was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party – Sujata Hotels.

Based on the CBI case, the ED also lodged a case of money laundering against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and others.

The probe agency has alleged that Prasad was aware about the whole process and was keeping a track of the tender proceedings.