Royal Enfield has been producing products like Classic 350, Bullet, Thunderbird, Himalayan and now 650 Twins.

The company has now decided to increase the prices for the motorcycles, which means the customers will have to bear the same. According to the market reports, it is believed that Royal Enfield motorcycles will become costlier from next month onwards. The bike maker is likely to hike the prices by 1 to 2 percent due to increase in the manufacturing costs.

If the market reports are to be believed, Royal Enfield will be increasing the prices by up to Rs 2000 for the 350cc as well as 500cc range which includes Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird. On the contrary, the prices for Royal Enfield 650 Twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will remain the same.

The company clocked 629 units of sale for the 650cc Twins in the last month. As most of the Royal Enfield lineup has received ABS, the Bullet 350 motorcycle which is amongst the best-selling models is yet to receive this safety feature.