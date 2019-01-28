Latest NewsIndia

SC asks to provide details of detention centers

Jan 28, 2019, 08:34 pm IST
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today directed the Centre to provide it various details within three weeks including the number of functional detention centers in Assam and the number of foreigners detained there during the last 10 years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a petition on the condition of detention centers in Assam and the prolonged detention of foreigners there.

The apex court asked the Centre to provide details about the detention centers, the period of detention of detainees and the status of their cases before the Foreigners Tribunal.

The bench also sought the year-wise details of foreigners who have illegally entered into India during the last 10 years. The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on 19th February.

