Shashi Kumar emerged as the winner in Bigg Boss Kannada 6

The controversial journey of Bigg Boss Kannada 6 hosted by Kiccha Sudeep has come to an end. Shashi Kumar lifted the trophy defeating Kavitha Gowda, Naveen Sajju, Andy and Rapid Rashmi. Shashi won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. He got emotional and thanked fans for their support. Many fans predicted Shashi’s win and most of the Bigg Boss inmates called him their favourite.

Shashi is a farmer by occupation and entered the house as a commoner. While entering the show, he stated that he wants the youth to develop interest in the agriculture sector. He has an interest in folk dance as well. He has learned dance forms like Dollu Kunita, Veeragaase and Kamsale.

Music sensation Naveen Sajju became the first runner up and actress Kavitha Gowda stood at the third place. The latter was happy with the fact that she has reached so far. She also thanked the makers for giving her the golden opportunity.