Vivek Oberoi begins shooting for PM Narendra Modi Biopic

Jan 28, 2019, 10:15 pm IST
The shooting for the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started in Ahmedabad. Starring Vivek Oberoi as Modi, the film will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country. It will trace Pm Modi’s journey from a tea-seller to assuming the office of the Prime Minister of India. Vivek, who has been missing from the big screen for quite some time, had earlier spoken about the role that he is playing.

The news about the shoot of the biopic starting was tweeted by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, and Vivek too had shared it on his Instagram page with the caption, “We finally begin this journey with the love and blessings of Ganpati Bappa, dad @oberoi_suresh and each and every one of you. Thank you for your love and support.”

