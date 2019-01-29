Latest NewsIndiacelebrities

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar joined BJP Party formally

Jan 29, 2019, 12:06 am IST
Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar who is known for films like Ram Gopal Varma’s Company, Shah Rukh Khan’s Don: The Chase Begins Again, Dil Ka Rishta has joined the ruling (central government) Bharatiya Janata Party formally.

She was welcomed into the party by the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a party related program recently in Mumbai. Several local BJP leaders were in attendance at the time. Isha also played lead roles in Tollywood films like Chandra Lekha, Prematho Raa etc alongside a few Marathi, and Kannada films.

