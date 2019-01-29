Latest Newscelebrities

Chinmayi Sripaada gives a befitting reply to a fan who asks her to perform wearing a saree

Jan 29, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
A fan recently tweeted to her asking her to wear a saree and perform to which she gave a befitting reply. The fan tweeted to her saying, “@Chinmayi – you sing really well ; bold, beautiful, supremely confident & therefore a role model. But how nice it would be if only you present all these characteristics clad in a saree or any Indian dress. Young girls should associate positive, good characteristics w/ indianness.”

Chinmayi’s reply to him was quite badass, she wrote, “When I wear a sari there are groups of men who take photographs of my waist + side of my chest, circle it and upload it on soft porn websites. And then I get messages on how they are masturbating to it. I can be Indian in a sari and in jeans, Sir.” She also tweeted, “BTW it is an FYI some of the people I respond to are people I know. This gentleman met me In person and advised the same thing a couple of months ago about wearing only a Sari when I go out in public. The people I respond to aren’t random Just saying.”

