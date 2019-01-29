How To Use Baking Soda For Treating Acne

Baking Soda For Acne

You Will Need

2 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp water

Non-comedogenic moisturizer

Prep Time

2 minutes

Treatment Time

15 minutes

Method

Mix the baking soda with some water to get a smooth paste. Wash your face with a cleanser and pat dry. Apply the paste onto all of the affected areas as you would a spot treatment. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then rinse off with cool or lukewarm water. Finish by applying moisturizer.

How Often?

On alternate days.

Why This Works

This baking soda spot treatment helps neutralize the pH of your skin, and removes the dirt and dead skin. It also dries off the pimples, shrinking them and allowing them to heal faster.