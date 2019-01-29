Latest NewsBeauty

How To Use Baking Soda For Treating Acne

Jan 29, 2019, 08:06 pm IST
Less than a minute
acne

Baking Soda For Acne

You Will Need

  • 2 tbsp baking soda
  • 2 tbsp water
  • Non-comedogenic moisturizer

Prep Time

  • 2 minutes

Treatment Time

  • 15 minutes

Method

  1. Mix the baking soda with some water to get a smooth paste.
  2. Wash your face with a cleanser and pat dry.
  3. Apply the paste onto all of the affected areas as you would a spot treatment.
  4. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then rinse off with cool or lukewarm water.
  5. Finish by applying moisturizer.

How Often?

  • On alternate days.

Why This Works
This baking soda spot treatment helps neutralize the pH of your skin, and removes the dirt and dead skin. It also dries off the pimples, shrinking them and allowing them to heal faster.

Tags

Related Articles

jayarajan

E.P Jayarajan Appreciates Central Government’s Help During the Time of Floods

Aug 23, 2018, 06:32 pm IST

Revenge For Being Fat? You Won’t Believe What This Woman Was Served by Her Mother in Law.

Aug 29, 2018, 03:49 pm IST
state honours kochi metro labourers

State honours Kochi Metro Rail labours by feasting

Jun 13, 2017, 10:47 am IST
lynching

Another Lynching, But this time for a Reason You Would Never Imagine

Jul 12, 2018, 03:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close