iBall launches 4G support CompBook Netizen in India

iBall has launched CompBook Netizen laptop in India, with a 4G SIM slot, an Intel N3350 dual-core processor, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The new iBall CompBook Netizen has been made available exclusively on Shopclues, and is already on sale. This comes after the launch of the iBall Slide Elan 3×32 tablet last year. The 10-inch iBall Slide Elan 3×32 tablet runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, packs 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inbuilt storage capacity, and a 7,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 20 days of standby time, and 26 hours of talk time.

iBall CompBook Netizen is priced at a maximum retail price of Rs. 24,999, but is listed on Shopclues for an introductory price of Rs. 19,999. MobiKwik is offering Rs. 500 cashback on the purchase of this laptop, as part of the launch offers. Shopclues has also listed a free wireless mouse, and free three months data with the new CompBook Netizen purchase. It is available on Shopclues in a Metallic Grey colour option only.

Specifications

The iBall CompBook Netizen runs on Windows 10 and comes with a 4G SIM slot for added data connectivity. The laptop sports a 14-inch FHD IPS multi-touch screen, and is powered by the 2.4GHz Intel N3350 dual-core processor, paired with 4GB DDR3 RAM. There is an inbuilt storage of 64GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB). There’s another storage expansion provision, in which the users can install a hard disk or SSD (up to 7mm) inside the laptop.

Additionally, the laptop comes with a 0.3-megapixel web camera, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI port. The iBall CompBook Netizen also packs a 5,000mAh 37Wh/ 38Wh battery. Connectivity options include LAN, Bluetooth 4.0, and Wi-Fi 801.1 b/g/n. Dimensions of the laptop are at 334x222x24mm, and it weighs at 1.32kilograms only, making it a lightweight and affordable option.