Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi Kapoor all set to gain weight for her upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic

Jan 29, 2019, 06:52 pm IST
Less than a minute
Janhvi-Kapoor-at-Isha

Janhvi Kapoor to let go of her skinny self, all set to gain weight for her upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic. The actress is all set to get into the skin of her role.

Now, a source claims that before the film goes on floors, Janhvi is gaining extra weight to do full justice to her character. Janhvi Kapoor is in the process of putting on some weight for her character. The Dhadak actress will be increasing her weight by six to seven kgs. Janhvi is exercise freak and time and again she can be seen heading to the gym. While Janhvi is so much into exercise, the actress is even fond of good food and always keeps on sharing the photos of different delicacies on her social media handle.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress to stake claim in goa

ANOTHER CONGRESS MLA LEAVES; BREAKING NEWS

May 17, 2018, 03:12 pm IST

Saudi Arabia extends Qatar deadline to accept demands

Jul 3, 2017, 07:30 am IST

Shah Rukh Khan has taken to social media to pay his tribute to Sridevi

Mar 5, 2018, 08:59 pm IST

Delhi continues to remain extremely grim in pollution; air quality become normal in 1-2 days: Environment Minister

Jun 15, 2018, 04:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close