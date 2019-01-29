Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Rahul Gandhi promises Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will guarantee minimum income for every poor if his party comes to power in the 2019 polls.

“We have now taken a step that no government has taken before. We have decided to give every poor person a Minimum Income Guarantee when we form the government. This is a historic step taken to eradicate hunger and poverty,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a farmers’ rally in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers & sisters suffer the scourge of poverty.

If voted to power in 2019, the Congress is committed to a Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor person, to help eradicate poverty & hunger.

This is our vision & our promise.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2019