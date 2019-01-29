Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Rahul Gandhi promises Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor

Jan 29, 2019, 06:41 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will guarantee minimum income for every poor if his party comes to power in the 2019 polls.

“We have now taken a step that no government has taken before. We have decided to give every poor person a Minimum Income Guarantee when we form the government. This is a historic step taken to eradicate hunger and poverty,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a farmers’ rally in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers & sisters suffer the scourge of poverty.

If voted to power in 2019, the Congress is committed to a Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor person, to help eradicate poverty & hunger.

This is our vision & our promise.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Here’s the list of richest female adult film stars in the world : See Pics

Feb 13, 2018, 10:23 pm IST

Car flies through air, wedges in upper wall of a two-storey building

Jan 15, 2018, 06:42 am IST

This is Dubai: Break 15 world records in 30 days

Nov 20, 2017, 08:41 pm IST

Actress Padma Lakshmi opens up about being raped at age 16

Sep 26, 2018, 08:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close