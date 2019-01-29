Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income guarantee promise not meant to be implemented: BJP

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s claim of ensuring minimum income guarantee if his party was voted to power is like hundreds of other announcements of the opposition party that were not meant to be implemented and asserted that people had seen through the opposition party’s games.

The people of India know the reality of the Congress and have seen through its games. The Congress governments did not waive farm loans in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, despite promising to do so before the Assembly polls in these states, and added that Gandhi’s announcement was a same kind of sop.

He said, Gandhi’s party remained in power for 58 years at the Centre and made thousands of announcements and if they had been implemented, the face of the country, including that of the poor, would have been different. He termed the Congress chief’s assurance as an off-the-cuff announcement, made “without any preparation or provision for funding or a proper agenda.