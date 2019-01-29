Latest NewsInternational

Snowfall: Around 14,00 flights cancelled at airports

Jan 29, 2019, 07:47 pm IST
In the US Midwest, more than 1,000 flights were cancelled at two airports in Chicago, America’s third largest city, due to a major snowstorm.

Nearly a dozen states braced for a blast of arctic air known as a polar vortex, which was expected to lower temperatures far below zero. National Weather Service yesterday said that dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected today and tomorrow.

In Minnesota and Wisconsin schools, universities, government offices, and businesses remained shut with the mercury expected to drop to a polar – 40 Celsius. In Minnesota, numerous cities declared snow emergencies, local media reported.

In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, freeing up the Wisconsin National Guard for emergency work, if needed.

