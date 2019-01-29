Latest NewsIndia

Swine Flu: 75 deaths in last 28 days

Jan 29, 2019, 07:07 pm IST
Swine flu has claimed 75 lives in the last 28 days, in Rajasthan. 55 new persons tested positive for Swine Flu and two more persons died in the last 24 hours. Swine Flu cases are being reported in large number every day. More than 19 hundred cases have been found positive, So far and claimed 75 lives in just 28 days. Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota are most affected districts.

The state government has approved Rupees Five crore to five more medical colleges for launching Swine Flu testing facilities. The health department also appointed nodal officers for each district to monitor the screening and treatment work. Health teams will conduct screening at railway Stations and Bus stands for influenza-like illness. Meanwhile, according to the National Institute of Virology delay in the investigation is the main cause of the deaths due to Swine Flu.

