‘Tata’ Group is India’s most valuable brand

The Indian business conglomerate ‘Tata Group’ has broken into the top-100 in a global brand list. Tata is the only Indian group that has attained this position.

The brand value of the group has risen about 37%. It has reached US $ 1,950 crores. That is around 1.38 lakh crore Indian rupee. The Tata group is placed 86 in the global brand list prepared by London based business consultancy group ‘Brand Finance’. Tata is the only Indian group placed in the global brand list.

‘Tata Sons ‘, the holding company of the Tata Group is the oldest business conglomerate in India. The group has various business spanning from salt to airline business.