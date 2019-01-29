Uri – The Surgical Strike crosses 150Cr in Box Office

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s movie Uri: The Surgical Strike is going full steam ahead at the box office, and it does not seem like it will be slowing down anytime soon. It looks like the movie, which also stars actors Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal, is headed for the Rs 200 crore club after crossing Rs 150 crore in the third weekend. The total so far at the start of the fourth week is Rs 160.78 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had, while tweeting out the numbers, also tweeted that the movie, which is a fictionalised account of the retaliation taken out by the Indian Army for the 2016 Uri attack, has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike refuses to slow down… The josh is intact… [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr. Total: ? 160.78 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh… Exempted from state GST. #UP #Uri #TaxFree

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2019

On the state GST exemption for the movie, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “This is a movie on the surgical strikes, the cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film is about the country’s valour and will instill a feeling of nationalism and patriotism… This will help youth and all citizens of the country to see it.”

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, the movie, which was released on January 11 and had received positive reviews from critics, follows Major Vihaan Singh Sherghil of the Indian Army, who played a leading role in organizing the 2016 strike.

The 2016 surgical strike, which had taken place in September after a terror attack in Uri, was conducted against militant launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistani-administered Kashmir by the Indian Army