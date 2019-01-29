Uri: The Surgical Strike, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, declared tax-free in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh

Uri: The Surgical Strike, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, has been declared tax-free in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The film will be exempted from the State GST.

It means that of the total 18 per cent tax levied on movie tickets priced above Rs 100, the audience will have to pay only 9 per cent. For movie tickets priced below Rs 100, the cinegoers will have to pay only 6 per cent tax instead of the usual 12 per cent.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the big news on his Twitter account on Tuesday. Mr Adarsh wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh… Exempted from state GST. #UP #Uri #TaxFree”