Check out your daily horoscope for January 30, 2019

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

You are a touchy one. People will rub you the wrong way today. But remember that getting needlessly annoyed will bring nothing but more complications. Contemplate in seclusion about the root cause of the problem. Ganesha’s hint? It is closer than you imagine.

Taurus Apr 21 – May 21

Love is on the cards, says Ganesha. Your senses are likely to remain highly active today. Stay alert and avoid drifting into your own world at the cost of work. It is best for you to keep your eyes and ears open to avoid any misunderstanding with your near and dear ones, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini May 22 – Jun 21

Today, you are likely to be rather emotional and sentimental, says Ganesha. Your love for performing arts may make you take up lessons in classical music or traditional dance. And much to your delight, your sweetheart will treat you to a surprise candlelit dinner.

Cancer Jun 22 – Jul 22

Your way of talk today will be such that it can cause misunderstanding. In a fit of emotion, you will take a hasty decision. You will regret the same in future, but you will also get a chance to rectify the same. So, says Ganesha, do not take a any ad hoc or temporary decision but a firm decision.

Leo Jul 23 – Aug 23

Always dependable, that is what you are. And today, you will just underline this fact in bold strokes through your fine display of commitment to work, and your dedication to your family, says Ganesha. Your company may never find a better person for the job that you are assigned to do. Even at home, your credentials as the perfect family man will shoot right off the charts.

Virgo Aug 24 – Sep 22

The booster rockets of your ambitions and spirit to work will kick in at the maximum today. Seek recreation after a hard day’s work and look to relax at private parties, social-dos and even weddings, says Ganesha.

Libra Sep 23 – Oct 23

Ever heard of the phrase, ‘To stick one’s foot in one’s mouth’? Well, today you might be doing exactly the same, albeit unwittingly. You are likely to invite trouble, especially if some of those heated discussions get out of hand. A legal dispute does not seem unlikely. One can always get an out-of-court settlement, but why go through all that? Just remember to be cautious today in all that you do or say, hints Ganesha.

Scorpio Oct 24 – Nov 22

Ganesha warns you of a long, dreary day today. Though not completely at a loss, you may feel lost and desire to spend some time alone with yourself. The empty nest syndrome is likely to invade and hold your mental peace at ransom, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

A balanced day is in store today. Find yourself as much at home as at your desk. You may engage in a time of fun and games with your buddies. But when it comes to family, something more practical, like re-arranging your house, is on the cards.

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

You will be a live wire, today. With amazing exuberance you have completed mammoth tasks and have spread the energy around. It will give you tremendous job-satisfaction, foresees Ganesha. Everything seems well and good the personal front, too. Spending some quality time your spouse will relax your mind and keep you in an upbeat mood.

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 18

Money is on your mind today! If you want to sort out financial matters, today is the day. You may have a good time with friends in the evening. You will also realise how much your friends value you and the respect you command in your wider social circle. Ganesha says maintaining it is important.

Pisces Feb 19 – Mar 20

You will be treading new ground at work. Exciting as that sounds, it merely means you will have to do a lot of travelling today. You will also find yourself swamped with drafting new business proposals, holding meetings, or otherwise networking over the phone. On the brighter side, your travels are unlikely to involve the cramps of flying economy class, says Ganesha.