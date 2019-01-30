Here is how you can play Zombies mode on PUBG Mobile

The upcoming zombies mode is Tencent’s collaboration with Capcom for Resident Evil 2 and PUBG mobile which first released on January 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Windows version.

PUBG Mobile has released the latest Zombies Mode and Resident Evil 2 beta update. Also, in another news, PUBG has been slated to release the upcoming Zombies Mode update 0.11.0 by the first week of February 2019. Various reports have claimed that the zombies mode update will be rolling out to all users before February 2019. The upcoming zombies mode is Tencent’s collaboration with Capcom for Resident Evil 2 and PUBG mobile which first released on January 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Windows version.

However, if you are one of those people who want to play the Zombie mode and are probably tired of waiting you can download the apk file from here.

PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode 0.11.0 beta update download file.

The PUBG Mobile beta update lets players experience the latest Zombie mode, the Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and more other features. The online game PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular games for smartphones. So much so, that even PM Modi commented on the addiction that children are facing because of the online game.

However, there are a number of precautions to take care of. You can run only one version per smartphone. The final version and the beta version will launch separate career modes.

Enjoy the game!

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta update new features

Added RE2 (Resident Evil 2)

Sanhok available in Arcade – Quick Match.

Damage stacking outside of safe zone has been brought from PC to PUBG Mobile. Players will incur more damage depending on how far away they are from the safe zone.

Air raid adjustment has also been brought to PUBG Mobile In Sanhok and Vikendi maps, where the size of the air raid area will be reduced alongside the safe zone.

Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music added to the platform

Moonlight weather added to Vikendi Map on PUBG Mobile.

Personal Spaces will display player information and Connections in PUBG Mobile. You can Select a friend as ‘Partner’ with Synergy 400 or above in order to stand by your side in your Space.

Push-to-talk chat added in PUBG Mobile matches.