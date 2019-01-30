India needs leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi,says BJP MLA

BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo has said leaders like Rahul are “required in Goa and India.” Lobo said this after Gandhi paid a courtesy visit to ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Lobo said Rahul Gandhi is president of Indian National Congress and a leader in India and across the world.

Lobo told ANI that Gandhi came on a very special visit to greet the ailing Chief Minister and wished him good health and a speedy recovery. Lobo heaped praise on Gandhi, saying his “simplicity” and “humbleness” have to be admired. “All the Indians and Goans have to look at this tall leader for his simple and humble gesture. He is a very simple person and this type of leaders are required in Goa and in India,” Lobo was quoted as saying by ANI.

Gandhi on Tuesday met the Goa CM at the state Assembly complex here and enquired about his health. Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi were on a private visit to the coastal state. Gandhi arrived in the Assembly premises around noon. Subsequently, the Congress president met the chief minister in his chamber in the Assembly complex.

Gandhi later went to the opposition lobby in the Assembly to meet Congress MLAs. He held a meeting with them for 10 minutes before departing from the venue. Earlier on Monday, Gandhi alleged that the Chief Minister Parrikar is in possession of “explosive secrets” regarding the Rafale issue. He was talking about the reported “Goa audio tapes” released by the Congress to attack the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.