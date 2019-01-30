Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Times Now-VMR survey results out

Times Now-VMR conducted an opinion poll to assess what the performance of each of the leading alliances would be in case the Parliamentary Elections were to be held today.

The poll, conducted in January 2019, also tried to ascertain the choice for the prime minister post.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre may fall 20 seats short of the magic mark of 272 in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, if elections were held today, says the opinion poll.

According to the survey, conducted between 14th January and 25th January 2019, the NDA may win 252 seats, the Congress-led UPA – 147, Others – 144. A total of 15,731 of voters were surveyed.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections Times Now-VMR Opinion Poll: State-wise results

Uttar Pradesh (80/80): The Times Now-VMR survey shows the NDA is in for a jolt in the country’s most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. The NDA tally is likely to slump to just 27 out of the total 80 seats, compared to 73 seats it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP’s vote share is likely to be down by 4.4 per cent. The SP-BSP alliance is expected to reap benefits for the opposition and the alliance could bag as many as 51 seats, compared to the just five seats it won in 2014. The Congress will stay flat with expected wins in two seats.

Maharashtra (48/48): In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the NDA is likely to win 43 seats, one more than it did in 2014. The Congress+, however, is likely to win one seat less than it did in 2014. As per the survey, the UPA is likely to win 5 seats in 2019.

West Bengal (42/42): Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress is likely to win the maximum number of seats (32) in West Bengal. The BJP, however, is likely to make a jump from 2 seats in 2014 to 9 in 2019. The Congress, however, is expected to win just one seat, while Left Front is not likely to win even one seat. The TMC had won 34 of the total 42 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. The Congress had bagged four, the BJP 2 and the Left Front two.

Bihar (40/40): The number of seats won by the BJP+ in Bihar in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is likely to go down from 30 to 25. The Congress+, however, is likely to increase its tally from 10 in 2014 to 15 in 2019.

Tamil Nadu (39/39): As far as seat share projections are concerned, Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is expected to make huge gains and win 35 out of 39 seats. While the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is likely to win four seats, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is unlikely to open its account. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress and its allies had failed to win even a single seat, while the AIADMK won 37 of the total 39 seats. The BJP+ and Others had won one each.

Madhya Pradesh (29/29): Albeit with four seats less than 2014, the BJP is likely to win the maximum number of seats in Madhya Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Congress seems to be failing in capitalising on gains in Assembly Elections in the state. As per the survey, the BJP is likely to win 23 seats and Congress – 6. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP led the tally with 27 seats while the Congress had won just two out of the total 29 seats.

Karnataka (28/28): The BJP and Congress are likely to win 14 seats each in Karnataka in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP had won 17, while Congress had bagged 11 seats.

Gujarat (26/26): Despite anti-incumbency, the BJP is likely to win 24 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had made a clean sweep in 2014. From zero in 2014, Congress is likely to gain two seats this time.

Rajasthan (25/25): Rajasthan losses could halt the BJP’s march to a majority as the NDA loses 8 seats and comes down to 17 in the state, as per the Times Now-VMR survey. The Congress is expected to grab the remaining 8 seats. The BJP had done a clean sweep in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning all 25 seats.

Andhra Pradesh (25/25): YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy may end up as the kingmaker as the YSRCP is expected to bag 23 seats. While the Telugu Desam Party is expected to win only 2 seats, the BJP and Congress are not likely to open their accounts. In 2014, it was the ruling TDP that had bagged maximum seats (15). The YSR Congress Party had won eight while the BJP had bagged two out of the total 25.

Odisha (21/21): The BJP is likely to make a huge gain in Odisha in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. From just one seat in 2014, the BJP is expected to bag 13 seats this time. The tally of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is likely to take a dip from 20 seats in 2014 to 8 seats in 2019. Notably, 19 per cent vote share gain in Odisha helps BJP offset losses elsewhere.

Kerala (20/20): The BJP is likely to open its account. While Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to bag 16 seats, the Left Democratic Front is expected to win three. The UDF had won 12 seats in 2014 General Elections while the LDF had bagged 8 seats.

Telangana (17/17): The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is likely to grab 10 seats, Congress – 5, BJP+ – 1, Others – 1. In 2014, the TRS was the leading party with 12 seats while the Congress had won two. The BJP-led alliance could bag only one seat. Others had got two seats.

Assam (14/14): It seems the Citizenship Bill is consolidating votes for the BJP. The survey reveals that the BJP is likely to win eight seats, one more than it won in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Congress is likely to retain three seats, All India United Democratic Front – 2, Others -1.

Jharkhand (14/14): In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress+ is likely to win 8 seats and BJP – 6. The BJP had won the maximum 12 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand. The Congress had won the remaining two.

Punjab (13/13): Setback in store for the NDA? As per the survey, the NDA is unlikely to retain any of the six seats it won in 2014. The Congress could gain big by bagging 12 seats, AAP – 1.

Chhattisgarh (11/11): The UPA is likely to win six seats in Chhattisgarh in 2019 as compared to just one in 2014. The BJP’s seats are expected to be down from 10 in 2014 to mere 5 in 2019.

North East (11/11): The BJP retains supremacy in the North East with 9 seats while the UPA only manages 1 seat.

Haryana (10/10): BJP+ – 8, Congress – 2, says Times Now-VMR 2019 Lok Sabha Elections survey. In 2014, the NDA had won seven seats while the Congress had won one seat. The remaining two seats were bagged by INLD-BSP alliance.

Delhi (7/7): The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to open its account this time by winning one seat. The BJP is likely to retain remaining six seats.

Jammu and Kashmir (6/6): The Congress and the BJP are expected to win one seat each, National Conference – 4.

Uttarakhand (5/5): Upper caste votes seem to be still with the BJP in Uttarakhand as the NDA is likely to retain all the five seats in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Himachal Pradesh (4/4): The BJP is expected to win 3 and Congress 1 seat in Himachal Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Goa (2/2): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is losing one out of the total two seats in Goa, as per the Times Now-VMR Poll Tracker. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won both the seats. In the 2019 elections, however, the Congress is also expected to win one seat.

Puducherry (1/1): The BJP+ is likely to lose the lone seat it won in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections in Puducherry. The UPA is expected to grab the seat from the BJP+.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1/1): The BJP is likely to retain its seat.

Daman and Diu (1/1): The Union Territory of Daman and Diu has one parliamentary seat and the Bharatiya Janata Party is projected to retain that in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1/1): The BJP is expected to retain the seat it had won in the Union Territory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, this year as well.

Chandigarh (1/1): The Congress is expected to snatch the lone seat from the BJP, as per the survey.

Lakshwadeep (1/1): The survey gives the lone seat to the NCP.

In 2014, the BJP-led NDA won 336 of the total 543 seats in Lok Sabha, with the BJP alone winning 282 seats.