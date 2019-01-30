KeralaLatest News

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan hospitalised; on ventilator

Jan 30, 2019, 04:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam actor, director and scriptwriter Sreenivasan was hospitalised on Wednesday following breathing difficulties.

He was put on ventilator support at the Medical Center Hospital in Ernakulam. A team of doctors, including a cardiologist attended to the Malayalam film industry veteran.

“He showed symptoms of a small heart failure, with water filling the lungs and high BP. We have given medicines to bring down the BP and moved him to ventilator support. There’s a small improvement but as long as he’s on ventilator support, we need to monitor him carefully. For at least 24 hours. We are waiting for more details. We have briefed his immediate relatives.” ICU duty doctor Gautham Chandran said,

Sreenivasan was admitted to hospital in January last year, with media reports claiming that he had suffered a stroke. However, his son, actor, director and producer Vineeth Sreenivasan took to Facebook to say that Sreenivasan had been admitted due to variations in blood sugar levels and that he was out of danger.

Tags

Related Articles

Vijay Wins Best International Actor award 2018

Sep 23, 2018, 09:29 pm IST
breaking-news-shahid-afridi-insults-india

Breaking News..!! Rahul Attacks Modi Over CBSE Question Paper Leak

Mar 29, 2018, 11:08 am IST

Colombia must invest in education to have peace, singer Shakira says

Nov 4, 2018, 04:25 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi on Sabarimala Row: Women Should be Allowed to Go Everywhere

Oct 30, 2018, 02:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close