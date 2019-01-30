Malayalam actor Sreenivasan hospitalised; on ventilator

Malayalam actor, director and scriptwriter Sreenivasan was hospitalised on Wednesday following breathing difficulties.

He was put on ventilator support at the Medical Center Hospital in Ernakulam. A team of doctors, including a cardiologist attended to the Malayalam film industry veteran.

“He showed symptoms of a small heart failure, with water filling the lungs and high BP. We have given medicines to bring down the BP and moved him to ventilator support. There’s a small improvement but as long as he’s on ventilator support, we need to monitor him carefully. For at least 24 hours. We are waiting for more details. We have briefed his immediate relatives.” ICU duty doctor Gautham Chandran said,

Sreenivasan was admitted to hospital in January last year, with media reports claiming that he had suffered a stroke. However, his son, actor, director and producer Vineeth Sreenivasan took to Facebook to say that Sreenivasan had been admitted due to variations in blood sugar levels and that he was out of danger.