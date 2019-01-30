PM Modi stops speech as cameraman faints, asks officers to urgently arrange ambulance: Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport. After the inauguration of the eco-friendly terminal building which is using solar energy and LED lighting, PM was giving a speech during which a cameraman fainted.

Prime Minister Modi stopped his speech in between observing that a cameraman has fainted. Modi told the officers to urgently arrange for an ambulance for the cameraman, Kishan Ramolia. Ramolia was then rushed to the hospital in a 108 Ambulance.