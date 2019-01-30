Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi on Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary Today

Jan 30, 2019, 08:09 am IST
PM Modi to Inaugurate Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi on Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary Today

“PM Modi will go to Dandi in Navsari district where he will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation on Bapu’s death anniversary,” an official release said.

“The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March. It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March,” it said.

The prime minister will also address a public meeting later, it said.

The Salt Satyagraha March, better known as ‘Dandi March’, was a landmark event in the freedom struggle.

Before visiting Dandi, the prime minister will lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.

PM Modi will also inaugurate Smt Rasilaben Sevantilal Shah Venus Hospital in Surat.

On return to Surat from Dandi, he will interact with participants at the New India Youth conclave.

