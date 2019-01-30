Singer and stage performer Shivani Bhatia died in a road accident on Tuesday morning, January 29, after her car rammed into a divider on the Yamuna Expressway. The singer was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Bhatia, who survived the accident. The two were headed Agra to attend a function when Nikhil lost his control over the car, causing the fatal accident.

The couple was rushed to the nearby Niyati Hospital Mathura where Shivani was declared dead by the doctors. The two were residents of Palm Olympia in Greater Noida. The accident took place at around 5: 45 am near milestone 88 of Surir police jurisdiction. They were driving an i-20 car, as reported by the police.