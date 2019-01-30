Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India: See Price & Specs

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has unveiled their latest Redmi Go smartphone. The latest smartphone from Redmi will be based on the Android Go platform from Google. The Redmi Go will sport a 5-inch HD touchscreen display. The phone was teased earlier and has been now unveiled with full specifications reveal. The Redmi Go smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Android Go is a similar programme launched by Google and is essentially a stripped down version of the Android designed to run on entry-level smartphones with 512MB to 1GB of RAM. For the Go, Google has optimized three main areas – the operating system, Google Play Store, and Google Apps.

The Redmi Go smartphone sports a 5.0-inch LCD display with 16:9 aspect ratio and 1280 x 720 HD resolution. The Go is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 clocked up to 1.4GHz. The CPU is welded to a Qualcomm Adreno 308 GPU. The Redmi Go will be available in one variant – 1GB of RAM with 8GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 128GB via microSD.

The Redmi Go gets an 8-megapixel single lens primary camera mounted on the back alongside LED flash and HDR capabilities. The front shooter is a 5-megapixel unit. The Redmi Go is tipped to run on Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition out of the box. The Redmi Go weighs 137g and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

This announcement by Redmi comes at a time when we are already waiting for the Redmi Note 7 which was launched a few weeks back. The Redmi Note 7 gets a 48-megapixel camera and has been priced at CNY 999 which is around Rs. 10,400. Redmi has not yet given any word on as to when they will be launching both the models in India.