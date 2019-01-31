AgustaWestland chopper Scam: Co-accused Rajiv Saxena sent to custody

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate a four-day custodial remand of AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case co-accused Rajiv Saxena. Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena is the co-accused in 3,600-crore rupee AgustaWestland chopper deal case. He and corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar have been extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates in the early hours of Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Saxena multiple times in the AgustaWestland scam and had arrested his wife from Chennai airport in July 2017. She is now out on bail. The ED had alleged that Rajeev Saxena,

his wife and their two Dubai-based firms routed the proceeds of crime and further layered and integrated in buying the immovable properties/shares among others.

Talwar is being probed for allegedly concealing income of more than 1,000 crores and also for facilitating aviation contracts during the UPA regime.

Last month, the UAE government had extradited Christian Michel, a British national and alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper deal scam.