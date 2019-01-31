Latest NewsIndia

Assembly bypoll: BJP wins by over 12,000 votes

Jan 31, 2019, 05:18 pm IST
BJP emerged victorious in Haryana’s high-stakes Jind 2019 assembly elections with candidate Krishan Middha defeating Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) rival Digvijay Singh Chautala by a margin of over 12,935 votes.

The BJP wrested the seat from the main opposition INLD, which was decimated in the by-election.JJP was floated last month by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the INLD following a family feud.

The Congress, which had fielded its senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, ended up at the third spot.

