Both the Houses of Parliament have been adjourned after laying a copy of the President’s address to the joint session. After the President’s address, Lok Sabha secretary general laid a copy of the President’s speech in

House. After that Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, after laying of the President’s speech, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu offered tributes to the former Defence Minister George Fernandes.