Latest NewsIndia

CBI Row: SC dismisses plea challenging appointment of Asthana

Jan 31, 2019, 05:34 pm IST
Less than a minute
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL challenging the appointment of former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana as director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to entertain the plea filed by lawyer M.L.Sharma challenging Asthana’s appointment in BCAS.

The Delhi High Court on January 11 had refused to quash the FIR lodged against Asthana on bribery allegations and set a 10-week deadline to complete the investigation.

The government on January 18, however, appointed Asthana as director of BCAS, India’s regulatory authority for civil aviation security.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Protest Against Sexist Ad OF Women Underwear Which Vibrates Whenever Goal Scored In FIFA 2018: Video

Jun 20, 2018, 03:15 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS! SUICIDE BOMBER ARRESTED

Jan 26, 2018, 01:09 pm IST

Trivandrum Sports Hub to have Five Cricket Matches on January

Dec 20, 2018, 06:11 am IST

Top 5 Most Viewed Indian Songs On YouTube : Watch Here

Sep 25, 2018, 08:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close