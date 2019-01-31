CBI Row: SC dismisses plea challenging appointment of Asthana

The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL challenging the appointment of former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana as director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to entertain the plea filed by lawyer M.L.Sharma challenging Asthana’s appointment in BCAS.

The Delhi High Court on January 11 had refused to quash the FIR lodged against Asthana on bribery allegations and set a 10-week deadline to complete the investigation.

The government on January 18, however, appointed Asthana as director of BCAS, India’s regulatory authority for civil aviation security.