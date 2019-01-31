Latest NewsIndia

CBI Row: Third Supreme Court judge recuses himself

Jan 31, 2019, 07:57 pm IST
Supreme Court Judge Justice N.V.Ramana today recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint M.Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director. Justice Ramana became the third judge of the apex court
to recuse himself from hearing the matter. Earlier Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A.K.Sikri had recused themselves from adjudicating the case.

NGO Common Cause has approached the top court challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint Rao as the interim CBI director.

Justice Ramana referred the matter to the CJI to list it before an appropriate bench

