ED registers case in multi-crore Civil Supply Corporation scam

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case in alleged multi-crore Chhattisgarh Civil Supply Corporation scam, which was unearthed in 2015.

The ED has taken cognisance of the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Chhattisgarh Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) and the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in the case.

The alleged scam was exposed in February 2015 when the ACB and the EOW carried out simultaneous raids at 25 premises of the Civil Supplies Corporation and its officials.