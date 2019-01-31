Latest Newscelebrities

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed her first child via surrogacy

Jan 31, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed her first child via surrogacy. The report states that the child was born on January 27 and is healthy.

Ekta has also opted for the surrogate route to embrace motherhood. The two are the children of veteran actor Jeetendra and producer Shoba Kapoor.

 

#mangalmurtimorya? He’s here!!! Back to sort us out and show us the path! #ganpatibappamorya

Love is all u need …. #nephewlove #son

Tusshar had welcomed a baby boy on June 1, 2017 who was named by Ekta as Laksshya. She is a doting aunt to the one-and-a-year old who is often spotted with his father on playdates with other star kids like Taimur Ali Khan or at his playschool. The actor is a full-time father to the boy and juggles his parental duties amid his professional commitments.

