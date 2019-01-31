Forex Exchange: Indian Rupee ends at 71.08

Latest NewsBusiness

Jan 31, 2019, 08:21 pm IST
The Indian rupee on Thursday edged higher by 4 paise to 71.08 against the US dollar.

After opening on a firm note at 70.92, the rupee climbed further to a high of 70.86 following dollar selling by exporters, before finally closing at 71.08, up 4 paise. The rupee had Wednesday ended with just 1 paisa loss at 71.12 a dollar.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.0333 and for rupee/euro at 81.6836. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.2383 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.30.

