Gupteshwar Pandey appointed as new DGP

Jan 31, 2019, 10:53 pm IST
In Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey today appointed as new Director General of Police. He succeeds K S Dwivedi, who retired today. Gupteswar Pandey is a 1987 batch IPS officer. Prior to this appointment, he was DG of Bihar Police Academy and Bihar Military Police.

