Delhi Dynamos registered their second win of the 2018-19 Indian Super League season with a convincing 2-0 win against Kerala Blasters on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The hosts secured a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters, who have now slipped to the ninth position on the points table.

Giani Zuiverloon (29′) put the dominant hosts in the lead. An injury-time spot-kick by Rene Mihelic (90+3′) sealed full points for the winners.