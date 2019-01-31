Instead of Enga Veetu Mapillain contestants, Arya finds this actress as his life partner

Arya is all set to marry his co-star and 21-year-old actress Sayyeshaa.

According to reports, an official announcement confirming their relationship is expected to be made.

The duo had worked together in 2018 movie Ghajinikanth and allegedly grew close on the sets of the movie. After Ghajinikanth, Sayyeshaa and Arya are working together will be acting alongside Arya.in Kaappaan for the second time.

Arya’s Enga Veetu Mapillai (EVM) colors reality show’s grand finale came to an end on April 17th (2018) with a lot of fanfare. This show was based on the concept of finding the right soulmate for Arya, who is among the eligible bachelors in the Kollywood.

On the D-day (day to choose soulmate), there were a lot of expectations as to who would become Arya’s life partner. The other contestants like Abarnathi, Devasurya and Naveena, who had exited from the show in the previous rounds, also joined in the celebrations on the final day.

when the D-day arrived Arya could not zero in the ideal life partner for him. He selected neither of these 3 girls, quoting various reasons.

But it was true that Abarnati, one of the contestant become more popular and had massive fan followers. Even her elimination considered as the worst thing in the show.

Recently, Abarnathi had woved that she would only marry Arya. Now, it seems the show was just another publicity stunt.