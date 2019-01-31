ISL 2019: Kerala Blasters takes on Delhi Dynamos for a Victory

There have been some changes in personnel for the Lions during the break. India international right-back Pritam Kotal moved back to his hometown club ATK and misfiring striker Andrija Kaludjerovic was released. Former Chelsea player Ulises Davila, the Mexican playmaker, enters the frame and is set to feature in the Delhi attack.

Lallianzuala Chhangte could be playing his penultimate game in India for a long time as he flies out for a trial at Norwegian outfit Viking FK soon. This could spur on Nandhakumar Sekar and Romeo Fernandes to impress to make the to-be vacant spot their own.

While Spaniard Adria Carmona won’t be available, the question for Gombau will be whether to sacrifice a foreigner’s spot in goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro or go for an outfielder. Dorornsoro’s continued inclusion could mean Rene Mihelic could start from the bench as Gombau is unlikely to split his defensive pairing of Gianni Zuiverloon and Marti Crespi.

Kerala Blasters have a quick turnaround to make after they drew against ATK (1-1) last Friday at home. Nelo Vingada, who took charge of the side after David James’ sacking, would want to see a lot more from his side who are winless in 12 games in the league.

What was refreshing to see was the influence of the two local youngsters who were equally as competent than their foreign teammates during the ATK game. Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, who is comfortable with both feet, and Sahal Abdul Samad gave a good account of themselves on the wing and midfield respectively. However, the focus will lie on the ‘Balkan Brothers’ – Matej Poplatnik and Slavisa Stojanovic – who need to be more efficient in front of goal.

Only one spot and three points separate Dynamos and Blasters on the points table and it will be safe to say both sides no longer remain in the race to book a playoff spot. Dynamos (8th, 7 points) will look to register back-to-back victories, albeit seven weeks apart while Blasters (7th, 10 points) will seek a maiden win for Vingada and a first since September 2018.