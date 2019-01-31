Latest NewsIndia

Jammu & Kashmir: Two soldiers, five civilians injured in grenade attack

Jan 31, 2019, 06:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Jammu & Kashmir, Five civilians and two CRPF jawan were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade on a CRPF party outside a police post-Sheerbagh in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Security sources said that terrorists lobbed a grenade on the security forces. All the injured were taken to nearby hospital.

Following the attack, the security forces launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.

The injured have been identified as Rehana Begum, Sobiya Jan and Naza Begum, all residents of Anchidora, and Irfan Dar and Mohd Hussain. The CRPF jawans were identified as Narender Kumar and Vishal Patel.

