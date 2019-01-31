Men allegedly abused the actress and hit her driver

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty who was travelling in her car along with the driver met with a road incident today. A motorcycle ran into her car and reportedly the biker who was accompanied by other two men started abusing her and hit her driver also.

She now lodged a complaint against them and FIR was filed at Rabodi Police station. Her driver has provided the necessary information and the police have identified the details of them in no time, but the whereabouts of the men who abused her is yet unknown.