Sabarimala Review Petitions: Hearing likely to begin on February 6

The Supreme Court is likely to begin hearing of the review petitions filed against the Sabarimala verdict from February 6. The petitions will be heard by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

While hearing the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple case on Thursday, Justice Indu Malhotra indicated that the Sabarimala petitions may be listed for Wednesday next week. Justice Malhotra is part of the Constitution Bench hearing the Sabarimala review petitions. The case was earlier scheduled for hearing on January 22, but had to be postponed as Justice Malhotra was on medical leave.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, struck down the custom of banning the entry of menstruating women into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. While

Justices R.F. Nariman, D.Y. Chandrachud and A.M Khanwilkar concurred with the CJI, Justice Malhotra, the lone woman judge in the bench, preferred to differ.

A batch of review petitions was filed against the verdict by various Hindu organisations and individuals, who argued that the right to move the Supreme Court for violation of fundamental rights must be reserved for those whose personal rights to worship have been violated.