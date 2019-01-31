Seine River Hop-On Hop-Off Sightseeing Cruise in Paris

See top Paris sights on a leisurely hop-on hop-off Seine boat cruise. Forget travelling underground on the Metro or tiring yourself out by walking, this boat cruise offers views of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed riverbanks and the ability to hop off whenever you’d like to see sights such as Notre Dame Cathedral, Musée d’Orsay, and the Eiffel Tower. Choose a 1- or 2-day ticket to fit your schedule.

A relaxing change from the hop on hop off buses and lovely to see so many beautiful Parisian buildings. The very good way to get to sightseeing spots near the Seine River. Just need to remember to go to the ferry office near the wharf after buying your ticket online to get a paper ticket as you need this to get on the ferry.