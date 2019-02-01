Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi for hurting religious sentiments

A complaint has reportedly been filed against Rahul Gandhi and five others over posters of Congress president being depicted as Lord Ram which surfaced in Patna a couple of days ago. The complaint, filed in Patna’s CJM court, accuses Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and four others of allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

According to reports, Congress worker Vijay Kumar Singh is the one who had got the posters printed and erected them at several places including outside Congress party office at Sadakat Ashram on January 29.

“They (read BJP) kept chanting Ram’s name, but you are living like him,” reads the slogan on the posters.

The posters were put up ahead of ‘Jan Akanksha rally’ in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on February 3 in which Rahul Gandhi is set to address.

After this, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the posters proved that sycophancy remains the “supreme conduct” of Congressmen.

“First refute the existence of Shri Ram, then dress Rahul as Shri Ram. Good that you became Shri Ram. Now tell, Congress people, what is your stand on the petition the Centre submitted before the Supreme Court today?” asked Patra in a tweet.

The complaint case was reportedly filed by one Rakesh Dutt Mishra.