The Indian rupee today weakened by 17 paise to close at 71.25 against the US dollar. On a weekly basis, the Indian rupee registered a loss of 8 paise. The rupee had registered a marginal gain of 2 paise in the previous week.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.1102 and for rupee/euro at 81.3425. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.1681 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.31.