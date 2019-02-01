HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 new version in India : Price and Features

The Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant has been made available in India with also comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The biggest highlights of the Nokia 8.1 include a 6.18-inch FHD+ HDR10 PureDisplay, Dual rear cameras with ZEISS optics, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, stock Android 9.0 Pie and more.

The Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant price in India is Rs. 29,999 which brings it in direct competition with the likes of Asus Zenfone 5Z, Poco F1 and more. On the other hand, the Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant will also be available in Blue/Silver and Iron/Steel colour options through offline channels as well as Nokia’s official online store. It should be noted that the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version of the Nokia 8.1 (Review) was launched in India at Rs. 26,999.